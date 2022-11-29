Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Berry Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Berry in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $2.12 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.04. The consensus estimate for Berry’s current full-year earnings is $2.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BRY. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Berry in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Berry from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Berry from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $667.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. Berry has a 12-month low of $6.78 and a 12-month high of $12.85.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Berry by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Berry by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Berry by 78.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Berry by 29.2% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,825,000 shares of company stock worth $42,612,500. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Berry’s payout ratio is currently 10.62%.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

