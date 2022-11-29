Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Deere & Company’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Deere & Company in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $5.98 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Deere & Company’s current full-year earnings is $27.52 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Deere & Company’s Q2 2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on DE. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $463.00 to $513.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.45.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Trading of Deere & Company

DE opened at $441.21 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $133.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $381.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $355.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,756,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,149,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,536,534.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock worth $5,516,276. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.