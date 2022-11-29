Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Holdings Decreased by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Etsy were worth $2,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 50.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 36,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at $68,052,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 30.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 6.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Etsy from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total transaction of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total value of $340,966.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,241.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.20, for a total value of $262,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,488.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,901 shares of company stock valued at $25,527,994. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $119.48 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $292.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.34.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

