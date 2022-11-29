Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1,025.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 990,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,192,000 after buying an additional 902,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 266.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,180,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $115,083,000 after purchasing an additional 858,185 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,325,812 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,891,000 after purchasing an additional 761,882 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,060,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,319,000 after purchasing an additional 529,349 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,690,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,768,000 after purchasing an additional 341,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $111.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.78. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.63. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 8.36%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

In other news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total transaction of $1,827,793.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,206 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $1,827,793.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,692 shares of company stock worth $3,237,336 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPD. Cowen reduced their price target on Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.13.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

