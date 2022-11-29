First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FNWB opened at $14.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $23.77.

Get First Northwest Bancorp alerts:

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.36 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of First Northwest Bancorp

In other First Northwest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew Deines acquired 2,000 shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.95 per share, for a total transaction of $31,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,490.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNWB. Petiole USA ltd lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 6.9% during the first quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 86,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 153.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 29,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after buying an additional 19,172 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 415,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 10,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Northwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,391,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Northwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.