First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 90.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,824 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FRC. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 668.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 19,934 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $120.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.07. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $217.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.69.

First Republic Bank Announces Dividend

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $190.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.32.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

