First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:FMY opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.75.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund ( NYSE:FMY Get Rating ) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Mortgage Income Fund were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

