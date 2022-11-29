First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (FMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years.
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE:FMY opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a twelve month low of $10.52 and a twelve month high of $13.75.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
