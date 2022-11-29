First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Bought by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 828.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $27.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.51. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $22.77 and a 1 year high of $31.06.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

