Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP decreased its holdings in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,362 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Flex were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Flex by 37.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Flex by 69.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kwang Hooi Tan sold 37,900 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $625,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 267,122 shares of company stock valued at $4,966,853. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

