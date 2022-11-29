Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FLR. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,114,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883,043 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 593.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,742,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,868,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluor by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,937,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,943,000 after acquiring an additional 571,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Square Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fluor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fluor from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fluor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. DA Davidson upgraded Fluor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fluor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $32.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. Fluor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Fluor had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

