Fmr LLC Buys 388,206 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,463,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,206 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $277,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $1,074,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTFC opened at $87.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $76.13 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 23.23% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.50%.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

