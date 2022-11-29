Fmr LLC Has $278.40 Million Stock Position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Fmr LLC decreased its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,432,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,779 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 2.84% of Chesapeake Energy worth $278,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,536,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,077,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,495,000 after acquiring an additional 680,875 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $98.24 on Tuesday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $56.75 and a 1-year high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 16.71 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.16 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

