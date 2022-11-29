Fmr LLC Sells 150,860 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,289,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 150,860 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned 1.19% of Ameriprise Financial worth $306,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.78.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.63, for a total transaction of $54,883.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,424.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,327 shares of company stock worth $9,669,463 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $325.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $339.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

