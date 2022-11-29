Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires New Holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 4.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Shake Shack by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shake Shack by 7.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shake Shack from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Shake Shack from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Shake Shack Stock Up 0.5 %

SHAK stock opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $81.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $227.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.79 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Shake Shack

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,709,675. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

