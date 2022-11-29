Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys 3,861 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Asana were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Asana by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC increased its position in Asana by 580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Asana during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Asana by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in Asana by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $112,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 612,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,445,701.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Asana in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.98.

NYSE:ASAN opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $113.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.82.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

