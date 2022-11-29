Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 11,374 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 7,203,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,671,000 after buying an additional 2,441,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 688.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 431,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after buying an additional 376,788 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,604,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,096,000 after buying an additional 284,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 1,640.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 292,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,101,000 after buying an additional 275,936 shares during the last quarter. 22.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.57 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Warner Music Group from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

