Fox Run Management L.L.C. Buys Shares of 3,083 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,083 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 32.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors increased its stake in Owens Corning by 4.9% during the second quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its stake in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 66.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its stake in Owens Corning by 7.1% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,861 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upgraded Owens Corning from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Owens Corning from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.79.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Down 2.9 %

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at $14,817,427.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Gunner Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $224,424.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning stock opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.55.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.38. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. Owens Corning’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.30%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Featured Articles

