Fox Run Management L.L.C. Decreases Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 5.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 13.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 2.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 16.2% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $180.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioNTech has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.15.

BioNTech Price Performance

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $161.49 on Tuesday. BioNTech SE has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $374.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.79.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $6.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $3.56. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.72% and a return on equity of 66.45%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $14.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 35.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

