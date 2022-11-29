Fox Run Management L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,601,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.31.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AMH opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

