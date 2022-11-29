Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $259,000 Investment in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the second quarter worth about $36,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 143.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 339,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Exelixis by 7.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 80.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after buying an additional 50,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

EXEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.70.

NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $16.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.40.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.15 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $717,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,692,942.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

