Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 15.6% in the second quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its holdings in Five Below by 27.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 25,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,061,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,117 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Five Below in the second quarter worth $70,023,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $160.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.46. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $214.50.

Insider Transactions at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $77,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIVE. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five Below from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.37.

Five Below Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.