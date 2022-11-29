Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,927,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,275,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,095,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,633,000.

Cytokinetics Trading Down 1.5 %

CYTK stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 11.56, a current ratio of 11.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.18. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $29.26 and a 52 week high of $55.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cytokinetics from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,252.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $85,428.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 21,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total transaction of $1,195,439.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,252.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,872 shares of company stock worth $5,975,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

