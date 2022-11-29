Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases New Position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.95. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $41.62 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Hancock Whitney Announces Dividend

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $365.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.06 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 15.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.37%.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hancock Whitney news, CFO Michael M. Achary sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $104,505.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,117 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,507.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

Hancock Whitney Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

