Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 4,151 Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,151 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 2.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,831 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,174 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.93.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $41.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.19 and a 200-day moving average of $54.86. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.51 and a 52-week high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

