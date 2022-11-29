Fox Run Management L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 6,142 Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 200.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 42.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 1.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TNL opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.90. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 1-year low of $33.57 and a 1-year high of $63.19.

Travel + Leisure ( NYSE:TNL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.06 million. Travel + Leisure had a net margin of 10.57% and a negative return on equity of 45.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is 36.78%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TNL. Truist Financial cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Travel + Leisure from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Travel + Leisure to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

