Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 4,098 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 37.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,098 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Down 2.3 %

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMH opened at $31.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.70, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $29.31 and a 1-year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

