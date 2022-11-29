Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $241,000 Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOLX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Hologic by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 38,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hologic by 56.5% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 43,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Hologic by 196.3% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 71,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after buying an additional 47,134 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Hologic Trading Down 1.4 %

HOLX stock opened at $73.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares in the company, valued at $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

