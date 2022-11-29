Fox Run Management L.L.C. Takes $255,000 Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TGH. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 201,498 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,671,000 after buying an additional 96,866 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $385,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Textainer Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 89,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 19,120 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE TGH opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.36. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $41.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

