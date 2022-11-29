Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 136.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,246 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $11,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after purchasing an additional 942,237 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 70.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after buying an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth about $68,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 28.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,862,000 after buying an additional 394,528 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 105.0% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 754,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,025,000 after buying an additional 386,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $139.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.97. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12-month low of $109.70 and a 12-month high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FNV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

