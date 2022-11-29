Franklin Resources Inc. Acquires 12,793 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of Genuine Parts worth $12,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,012,000 after acquiring an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 41.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 15.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC stock opened at $183.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $167.58 and its 200-day moving average is $152.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $186.11.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

