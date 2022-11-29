Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 316,109 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of PulteGroup worth $12,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $35.03 and a one year high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.53.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

