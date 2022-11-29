Franklin Resources Inc. Boosts Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 152,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 56,419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $12,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $77.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.76. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.061 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is currently 168.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on WPC. Raymond James cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JMP Securities cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

