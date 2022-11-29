Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 1,251 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $14,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in CDW by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in CDW by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 65,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CDW by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in CDW by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 80,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,443,000 after purchasing an additional 16,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW opened at $185.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

