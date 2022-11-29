Franklin Resources Inc. Buys 568,533 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 568,533 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 3.37% of Dyne Therapeutics worth $11,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 20.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 27,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 18.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.33. The company has a market cap of $555.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.05. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dyne Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total value of $189,854.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,809.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

