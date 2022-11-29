Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.27% of Acadia Healthcare worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 138,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,375,000 after buying an additional 43,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 125.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after buying an additional 31,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Hawaii purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.
Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $84.18 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $88.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $77.74.
In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Acadia Healthcare Company Profile
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.
