Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $13,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $73.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.19. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.