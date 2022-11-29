Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394,595 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 4.51% of Albireo Pharma worth $17,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALBO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Albireo Pharma by 16.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Stock Down 0.2 %

Albireo Pharma stock opened at $21.97 on Tuesday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.02 and a 52 week high of $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $454.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.83.

ALBO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 179,132 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $3,942,695.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,939,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,693,303.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 324,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,364,552 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

