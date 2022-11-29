Franklin Resources Inc. Grows Position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,203 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.97% of Keros Therapeutics worth $13,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Keros Therapeutics from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Keros Therapeutics Price Performance

KROS opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.26. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $68.29.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.34. Research analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.