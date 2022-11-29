Franklin Resources Inc. Has $11.73 Million Stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 801,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,131 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $11,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VALE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 0.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 274,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Vale by 4.2% in the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 24,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vale by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 32,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 2.5% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Itaú Unibanco downgraded shares of Vale to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

Vale stock opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. Vale S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.13 billion. Vale had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 53.54%. Research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

