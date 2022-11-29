Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.47 Million Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 137,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 416,504 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,535.9% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 10,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 175,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,947,000 after purchasing an additional 15,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of JNK opened at $90.99 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $108.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

