Franklin Resources Inc. Has $14.23 Million Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 25,050 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $14,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the second quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 235.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in V.F. by 359.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

V.F. Stock Performance

V.F. Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $32.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $26.46 and a 1-year high of $78.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 185.19%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

