Franklin Resources Inc. Has $17.13 Million Stock Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Regency Centers worth $17,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Regency Centers by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REG. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Regency Centers to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $57.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Shares of REG stock opened at $64.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $78.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.34%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

