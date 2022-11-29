Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 166,427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 36,963 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $11,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STX. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $52.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $47.47 and a 52 week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. UBS Group downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on Seagate Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.