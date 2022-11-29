Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stock Position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,839 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.47% of LivaNova worth $15,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in LivaNova by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in LivaNova by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LivaNova by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in LivaNova by 0.4% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 159,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,951,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN opened at $52.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -29.94 and a beta of 0.85. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LivaNova ( NASDAQ:LIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $252.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.53 million. Equities analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

LivaNova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.