Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 156,289 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 53.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,289 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $17,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 121,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 40,337 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 72,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,198 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Price Performance

BIP stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.27 and a beta of 0.77. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $46.01.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 553.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIP. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

