Franklin Resources Inc. Purchases 45,479 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,479 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $13,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 139.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.45.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

