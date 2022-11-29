Franklin Resources Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,821 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $16,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COF. Rock Creek Group LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 105.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,695,174.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,616 shares of company stock worth $2,821,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 2.1 %

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $99.58 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $90.27 and a 1 year high of $162.40. The company has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.75 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on COF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.38.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

