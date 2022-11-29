Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 135,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,245 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,461,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,420,926,000 after purchasing an additional 257,714 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,957,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,486,114,000 after purchasing an additional 406,793 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848,231 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP stock opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $130.22.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.