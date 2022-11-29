Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,192 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $12,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter valued at $284,759,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Allstate by 231.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,324,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $294,605,000 after buying an additional 1,622,432 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 37.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,341,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $601,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of -93.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.33 and its 200 day moving average is $126.74.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Allstate’s payout ratio is -239.44%.

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

ALL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Allstate to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.08.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

