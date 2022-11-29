Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 366,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,625 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $15,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in YETI in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in YETI by 333.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in YETI by 3,654.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in YETI by 71.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in YETI by 165.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on YETI from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

NYSE YETI opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

